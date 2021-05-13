Spring freshet impacting 90-plus road sites in Cariboo Chilcotin region

Rip rap being installed on the Quesnel Hixon Road, one of more than 90 sites impacted by spring freshet in the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)Rip rap being installed on the Quesnel Hixon Road, one of more than 90 sites impacted by spring freshet in the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
The Quesnel Hydraulic Road. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)The Quesnel Hydraulic Road. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Aerial photograph of flooding on the Taseko Road in Nemiah Valley at the end of April. (Ministry of Transportation photo)Aerial photograph of flooding on the Taseko Road in Nemiah Valley at the end of April. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

Spring freshet is impacting more than 90 road sites in the Cariboo Chilcotin with flooding and damage.

As of Wednesday, May 12, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Cariboo Travel Advisory lists 10 closed roads and 60 impacted roads.

“We are working hard to quickly fix roadways that are damaged and to prevent damage in the future,” the ministry’s website notes.

Anyone with questions about a road that is not on the list or visible on DriveBC is asked to call the toll free number at 1-844-933-0333.

The ministry noted it is undertaking geotechnical engineering to assess options for the Quesnel Hydraulic Road, Kersley Dale Landing Road, Highway 97 at Cottonwood River and Knickerbocker Slide on Blackwater Road.

Ditching and culvert clearing, inventory evaluation and fortification where necessary, stockpiling rip rap and gravel in some locations, determining the availability of additional equipment and technical resources and implementing load restrictions are all underway.

Additionally, more than 70 people are deployed to support the response, including engineers and project managers from across B.C., the ministry said.


Cariboo Regional DistrictRoad conditions

Most Read