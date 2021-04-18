UPDATE: Spring freshet causes road damage at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Spring flooding is causing damage at Tl’etinqox First Nation west of Williams Lake. (Isodore Harry photo) Water is nearing Highway 20 Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Tl’etinqox First Nation (Anaham). (Photo submitted) Highway contractors are trying to make repairs to a damaged section of Highway 20 near One Eye Lake. “There are several of these sections between Chilanko Forks and Towdystan on Hwy 20. This is the worst I have seen it since the seal coating was put down on this stretch of road in the late 1990s,” noted one motorist to the Tribune. (Photo submitted) A traffic light is located at Minor Lake FSR and Hwy 20 near One Eye Lake where the road is undergoing repairs. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE:

Rising waters have damaged a driveway to two homes at Tl’etinqox First Nation Sunday morning, April 18.

Area resident Isadore Harry said he has been watching the water level of Zenzaka Creek creep up its banks the last two days.

The waterway runs under Highway 20 at Tl’etinqox First Nation and into the Chilcotin River.

Harry confirmed debris at the large culvert under the highway is causing the issue, and many are hoping the trouble is resolved before it causes damage to Highwy 20.

The area had similar flooding issues in years’ past, he said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Water is rising along Highway 20 Sunday morning (April 18) at Tl’etinqox First Nation west of Williams Lake.

Motorists have told the Tribune debris is plugging a culvert which is causing the flooding.

Traffic cones are set up along the shoulder of the road to warn motorists.

Road crews have been busy this week repairing sections of Highway 20 from Alexis Creek and Anahim Lake, which has come out of the winter with some of the worst road conditions in years, according to locals.

Crews continue work on base failures along #BCHwy20. Please watch for crews working and obey all traffic signs through the work zones. #AlexisCreek #AnahimLake #TatlaLake Posted by Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo on Thursday, April 15, 2021

The risk of spring flooding is elevated in B.C. this year due to an above normal snowpack. The government noted Saturday the entire province faces risk, particularly in parts of the Interior and the North and urged residents to follow all directions of local authorities and take steps to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

