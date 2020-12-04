Spread some cheer at the Christmas Elders Tree

Theresa Schooner with her daughter Sharmayne and friend Cheyanne in front of the Elders Tree in the Co-op (Caitlin Thompson photo)

If you are looking for a way to connect with the community this season you needn’t go further than the Bella Coola Co-op. Theresa Schooner has created an “Elders Tree,” and she came up with the idea after seeing something similar on Facebook.

“We thought a lot of our elders might get left out or might not have a lot of family,” said Schooner. “There are around 115 elders on the tree.”

To participate you can choose a name on the tree and take their Christmas ball. Once you have purchased your gift you can return under the tree at the Co-op and attach the Christmas ball with the elders name on it. The tree will be up until Dec. 23., and Schooner has a group that will be delivering the gifts before Christmas.

If you have any questions or want to get in touch with Teresa you can call her at 250-819-7693 or message her on Facebook.