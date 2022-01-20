UPDATE: Spill of 30 crushed cars cleaned up on Highway 1 near Kamloops

A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)
A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)

UPDATE:

A large mess that closed down the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday morning has finally been cleared.

The eastbound lane of Highway 1 near Kamloops was closed at 4:30 a.m. after a truck carrying approximately 30 crushed cars spilled its load.

Nearly 12 hours later, the highway was reopened.

…………………

ORIGINAL:

A commercial truck hauling dozens of crushed cars spilled its load on Highway 1 early Thursday morning.

The eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada has been closed since approximately 4:30 a.m. and remains closed near the Petro-Canada truck stop.

A detour is in effect using Exit 388 via the off ramp on frontage, then back on Highway 1.

A&M Towing owner Mark Grant said it was quite the sight, seeing all that metal spread out over the road.

“Thirty crushed cars plus the highway truck,” Grant said.

Mario’s Towing was called in with three flatdecks and a tandem wrecker to clean up the mess.

For updates visit drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Avalanche warning issued for Southern B.C. and Western Alberta

READ MORE: Kootenay school district becomes third in B.C. to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 fifth wave continues to decline, 15 more deaths

Just Posted

Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal BC Museum in Victoria which houses family poles. (Mercy Snow photo)
Nuxalk totem pole stuck in limbo, ‘no clear path’ to remove it from Royal BC Museum

SAMS students Luke Wheatley and William Dishkin learn bike mechanics during a course offered recently at the school. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola students ride into new year with bike mechanic skills

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)
Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)
B.C. COS investigating illegal cow, calf moose hunt east of Williams Lake