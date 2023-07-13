SPCA seeks support for 12 abandoned puppies surrendered in Northwest B.C.

The B.C. SPCA is seeking financial assistance to care for 12 puppies and two young moms found abandoned on a roadside.

In sweltering 30-degree weather, the two moms and their charges had taken refuge underneath an uninhabited trailer, the SPCA said.

“The good Samaritan who found them contacted the BC SPCA and gave them food and water and brought them to the animal centre,” said Joe Griffith, manager of the Prince Rupert BC SPCA animal centre.

A veterinarian determined the moms had pressure sores on their elbows and the puppies show some muscle degeneration and are wobbly on their feet.

“They think this may be caused by the moms and the puppies being kept in a kennel,” Griffith said. “The puppies are also bloated with worms. One of them has an enlarged lymph node under their chin from a possible infection and one of the puppies has a very low body score and will need to be put on a feeding plan to help her safely gain weight.”

The Rupert Animal Centre is currently preparing the two adults and five eight-week-old puppies and seven 10-week-old puppies for adoption, which will take a lot of care and attention over the next three-to-four weeks, the shelter estimates.

“The puppies will need veterinary treatments including deworming and vaccinations and each of the puppies will need to be spayed or neutered,” Griffith said.

In the meantime, the SPCA noted that now out of danger, the puppies are starting to exhibit normal, rambunctious puppy behaviour.

People wishing to donate to the dogs’ recovery may do so on the BC SPCA website.

In Canada, it is a criminal offence to abandon animals in distress. Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136.

