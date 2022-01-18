Saturnino de la Fuente García died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days. (Guinnessworldrecord.com photo)

Saturnino de la Fuente García died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days. (Guinnessworldrecord.com photo)

Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112

Saturnino De la Fuente passed away at home in Leon, a city in northwest Spain, Jan. 18.

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days, the records agency said.

De la Fuente passed away at home in Leon, a city in northwest Spain, it said.

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man in September, when he was 112 years and 211 days. It said he was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of Leon on Feb. 11, 1909.

De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at age 13, Spain’s state-run news agency EFE reported.

He survived the Spanish flu pandemic that broke out in 1918 and with his wife Antonina had seven daughters and one son, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, it said.

He was to be buried Wednesday at a local cemetery, EFE said.

— Associated Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened following 5 semi truck pileup between Revelstoke and Golden
Next story
Alberta restaurant ordered to close after accepting dog photos instead of proof of vaccination

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)
Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)
B.C. COS investigating illegal cow, calf moose hunt east of Williams Lake

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Power restored after single vehicle crash near Williams Lake takes out hydro pole

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)
UPDATE: All B.C. Tsunami advisories cleared