Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a childcare investment announcement in Montreal, Thursday, August 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a childcare investment announcement in Montreal, Thursday, August 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Some federal workers may be required to get COVID-19 vaccine: Prime Minister Trudeau

It is the first time Trudeau has openly supported any form of compulsory vaccinations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is considering making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for some federally regulated workplaces such as airlines.

It is the first time Trudeau has openly supported any form of compulsory vaccinations.

U.S. President Joe Biden last week introduced measures requiring federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be subjected to new rules including mandatory masking and weekly testing for COVID-19.

Trudeau says he fully supports that plan and that the government is in discussions with the federal public service about whether there are some categories where vaccination should be made mandatory.

Trudeau is in Quebec today where he announced a child care funding agreement with Premier Francois Legault.

But Legault also chose the moment to announce he will be introducing vaccine passports to receive non-essential services in his province.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Falkland community flee their homes due to raging White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

The CRD issued an evacuation order for 92 parcels of property in the Big Stick Lake area. (CRD Image)
Big Stick Lake area properties under evacuation order, sustained winds increased fire activity

Youth and chaperones from Tsideldel First Nation participated in a bike ride along Puntzi Lake Road to the lake on Wednesday, July 21. (Photo submitted)
Tsideldel youth ride to Puntzi Lake, learn about residential school legacy

Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair and Tl’etinqox chief, Chief Joe Alphonse is one of 16 recipients of the Order of British Columbia. (Photo submitted)
Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse awarded B.C.’s highest order

Photo of a successful planned ignition occurred on the Young Lake wildfire on July 29, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Planned ignitions on Flat Lake fire’s north flank successful: BC Wildfire Service