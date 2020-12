Snowfall with total amounts of about 10 cm is expected

The Bella Coola Valley is under a snowfall warning from Environment Canada today as 10 cm of snow is forecast over Central Coast – Inland Sections tonight into early Wednesday morning as a frontal system approaches.The snow will ease and change to rain Wednesday morning.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

