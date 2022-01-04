Snow, cold kicks off first work week of 2022

Cold and snowy is the forecast for Williams Lake this week. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

After a few days of warmer temperatures, the Cariboo Chilcotin is going back into the deep freeze.

Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high of -20C in Williams Lake Tuesday, Jan. 4, with the windchill making it feel more like -34C.

Snow and cold is expected throughout the week in the lakecity. Wednesday night is expected to be the coldest night at -30C. Overnight temperatures will hover around -28C and -27C overnight Thursday and Friday before warming to -19C Saturday night.

Puntzi Mountain in the Chilcotin is expected to have its coldest night this week tonight (Jan. 4) at -36C.

Bella Coola Valley is under an Arctic outflow warning and winter storm watch Monday, Jan. 4. Like many parts of the province the area has been hit hard by colder than usual temperatures and lots of snow.

Motorists can expect winter driving conditions on area roads with limited visibility with snow on Highway 97 between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

