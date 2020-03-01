(The Canadian Press)

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

Jazz Aviation says an Air Canada Express flight bound for Vancouver had to make an unscheduled landing shortly after leaving San Francisco International Airport Sunday morning due to a smoke alarm.

Company spokesperson Manon Stuart says crew members on flight AC8839 the rear lavatory smoke detector went off shortly after taking off at 8:18 a.m.

Half an hour later, the plane had landed back on the tarmac and Stuart says the crew performed an emergency evacuation as a precautionary measure.

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely and shuttle busses transported passengers back to the terminal, while emergency vehicles met and inspected the plane.

He says there was no smoke in the cockpit.

San Francisco airport duty manager Dennis Zamaria says the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the source of the smoke, while Stuart says Jazz Aviation’s maintenance team is also inspecting the plane in order to proceed with the necessary repairs.

Stuart says another aircraft and crew were dispatched to resume the flight to Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash
Next story
Canadian equestrian rider and horse die following accident at competition

Just Posted

Lodge owner in Tsilhqot’in declared title area wants to be bought out for fair price

Hausi Wittwer has operated the Chilko River Lodge for 21 years

Williams Lake City Council and community advocacy leads to GPS monitoring of six prolific offenders

Counc. Scott Nelson said he is happy at this result and hopes to build on momentum

Bachrach rejects calls for police action against demonstrators

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP says only way out of crisis is “true nation-to-nation” talks

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

Most Read