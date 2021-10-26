Joel Krahn/Yukon News file

Small Yukon town told to shelter in place amid reports of active shooter

Faro residents are being ordered to shelter in place by the Yukon RCMP.

Police posted on Twitter and Facebook around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, citing an “emergency situation.”

RCMP have promised more information to come.

The Town of Faro announced via Facebook that an active shooter is in the community.

“PLEASE stay home and lock your doors until further notice,” the post says.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

