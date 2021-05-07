A spectator looks on as the Olympic Caldron is relit in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A spectator looks on as the Olympic Caldron is relit in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Small majority of B.C. residents in favour of a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid: survey

Split reveals contention about public money needed to organize and host the bid, winter games

Support is split over the Winter Olympics returning to Metro Vancouver in 2030 for a second go.

That’s according to a survey published Friday (May 7) by Insights West where 883 British Columbians were polled between April 28 to 30.

Of the 55 percent who said they support hosting the international sporting event, around 80 per cent think it will provide the region a boost in jobs and tourism.

In February, John Furlong presented the merits of a second Vancouver Olympics to the city’s board of trade.

“The timing is actually very, very good,” he said. “We have the venues. Eventually, these venues will get tired and get old.”

Vancouver and Whistler would remain among host sites, he said, because 2010’s sports venues are still operational.

Since the required facilities and infrastructure exist, Furlong said only private – and not public funding – will be needed to organize the 2030 games.

When public money is taken out of the equation, the survey shows Olympic support increases to 77 per cent.

The majority, 80 per cent, of those against hosting the Olympics think the cost will be too high for taxpayers. Just under half, 48 per cent, think money is better spent on B.C.’s post-pandemic recovery.

Regardless of their stance, most British Columbians say they believe the province would reap economic and social benefits from hosting the 2030 games.

Of them, seventy-eight per cent said it will give locals something to look forward to.

“B.C. residents have fond memories of the 2010 games and I’m sure that is part of the reason public support is so high at this point,” said Insights West president Steve Mossop.

sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
