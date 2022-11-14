Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the country’s economic slowdown will impact low income earners the most. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the country’s economic slowdown will impact low income earners the most. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Slowdown will impact low-income earners most, says Bank of Canada governor

Tiff Macklem spoke at conference on diversity, equity Monday

Low-income Canadians are the hardest hit by high inflation and will be disproportionately affected by the impending economic slowdown, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech Monday.

While delivering opening remarks at a central bank conference on diversity, equity and inclusion, Macklem noted that high inflation has harmful and uneven impacts.

“High inflation affects everyone, but lower-income households feel the burden of high inflation the most,” the governor said. “Lower-income Canadians will also be disproportionately affected by the slowdown.”

He said the swift pace of the recovery and rebound in employment were mitigating factors for those most affected by the pandemic — low-income Canadians, youth and women.

“We are still learning about the longer-term effects of the pandemic, but the scarring we were worried about wasn’t as pervasive as we had feared,” he said. “Economic growth came roaring back quickly, and workers did not remain on the sidelines for long.”

The governor said there is “no easy out” to restore price stability but that the ultimate outcome of raising interest rates will be better for all Canadians.

The Bank of Canada has aggressively raised interest rates this year in response to inflation reaching highs not seen in nearly four decades. Since March, the central bank has raised its key interest rate six consecutive times, bringing it from 0.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent.

Higher interest rates are expected to cool the economy significantly, with a risk that the rapid rate hiking may push the economy into a recession.

Labour groups have been vocal about the Bank of Canada’s efforts to clamp down on inflation, raising concerns about what the slowdown will mean for workers.

The governor has previously said unemployment will rise as the economy cools but that its not expected to reach high levels by historical standards.

While not substitutes to higher interest rates, Macklem said increasing supply in the economy will help ease inflation, adding that the more that can be done to help supply grow the less demand will need to be suppressed.

Macklem also spoke about the inequities in the economics discipline.

Speaking to the theme of the conference, Macklem said economics is having a “Me Too” reckoning and acknowledged women in the field have to face the added burden of harassment.

He said he has worked to create a culture of respect at the Bank of Canada and acknowledged his female colleagues have faced harassment he has never had to face.

“Let me be clear. Harassment of any kind can never be ignored, or excused, or brushed away.”

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bank of CanadaeconomyPoverty

Previous story
New Democrats call for independent review of government’s COVID-19 response
Next story
VIDEO: Protester who interrupted Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria arrested

Just Posted

Bella Coola resident Lorena Draney, 102, plays the piano almost every day. (Elaine McLean photo)
LIVING HERE: Bella Coola resident Lorena Draney has 102 years under her belt

Image from the film Precious Leader Woman by Leo Hoorn, which will be showing as part of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival showing in Bella Coola on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Photo contributed)
Mini Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival coming to Bella Coola

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

Bombing of battleships on Dec. 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbour. (Joe Fetters photo)
Pearl Harbour bombing photos donated to B.C. Interior museum