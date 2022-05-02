Patrick Brown announces his candidacy for the federal Conservative Leadership at a rally in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Patrick Brown announces his candidacy for the federal Conservative Leadership at a rally in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada

The Conservatives will announce their new leader on Sept. 10

The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders after passing the final hurdles to getting their names on the ballot.

Pierre Poilievre, the bombastic Tory finance critic whose rallies have at times drawn thousands, and Jean Charest, the former Quebec premier who is appealing to more centrist Conservatives, are both candidates in the race.

So are Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, Ont., who is promoting religious freedom and making targeted promises to ethnic communities, and Leslyn Lewis, the socially conservative rural Ontario MP.

Scott Aitchison, the Ontario MP pledging to end supply management, and Roman Baber, the Independent Ontario MPP turfed from the Progressive Conservative caucus for his opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns, also made the cut.

Candidates had to submit the full $300,000 required in registration fees and a compliance deposit, along with signatures from 500 party members, by last Friday to be verified.

The Conservatives will announce their new leader on Sept. 10.

—The Canadian Press

Conservative Party of CanadaFederal Politics

