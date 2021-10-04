Protesters gathered outside the B.C. legislature to demand action against old-growth logging. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Protesters gathered outside the B.C. legislature to demand action against old-growth logging. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Sit-in at B.C. legislature looks to grow awareness on old-growth forests

Start of fall session in Victoria marked with 10-hour protest tired to ongoing Fairy Creek action

Protesters have launched a 10-hour sit-in outside the west wing of the B.C. legislature from 8:30 a.m. today hoping to bring government attention to Fairy Creek and old-growth forests as the fall session begins.

In a press release, the Rainforest Flying Squad group described a list of demands for the B.C. premier and cabinet.

These include being accountable for mass arrests at Fairy Creek, acknowledging the impact of old-growth logging on climate change, addressing Indigenous sovereignty over logging deferrals, and releasing the report prepared by the Technical Review Panel commissioned by the government in June.

The release also mentioned demands for the B.C. government to heed Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs declarations, for a transition strategy for those working in the logging industry, and for Premier John Horgan to meet with Pacheedaht Elder Bill Jones.

“We are now calling on the government to exercise their responsibilities and do the right thing: Deliver the changes to protect the last remaining three per cent of irreplaceable ancient forest habitats,” said event organizer Bobby Arbess in the release.

Speakers are planned throughout the day with the group expecting to encircle the building between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: Old-growth logging protesters dig in as company to appeal court’s injunction denial

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Fairy Creek watershedprotest

Previous story
Woman sues B.C. real estate agents over alleged drugging, sexual assault
Next story
B.C. struggles to contain COVID-19 spread in street populations

Just Posted

Central Coast Regional District managed landfill in the Bella Coola Valley. (Harley Pool photo)
CCRD call for Bella Coola landfill closure funds from the province endorsed by UBCM

Ken and Brad Huston are the second and third generation of Hustons to own and operate Huston Agencies. (Angie Mindus photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Huston Agencies steeped in Cariboo history

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Walk planned in Bella Coola for Truth and Reconciliation Day