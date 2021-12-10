The Simon Fraser Bridge on Highway 97 in Prince George was damaged in a crash (Google Maps photo)

The Simon Fraser Bridge on Highway 97 in Prince George was damaged in a crash (Google Maps photo)

Simon Fraser Bridge in Prince George damaged by alleged drunk driver

A 47-year-old man was arrested after his pickup truck hit the guardrail

Prince George RCMP say they were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Simon Fraser Bridge just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. They arrived to find a pickup truck had collided with the guard rail of the bridge.

Police suspect the 47-year-old driver of the truck was impaired. He was arrested at the scene and released for a court date in March 2022.

“This crash happened at a busy time of the day when traffic can be heavy. This could have been much worse” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, BC RCMP Communications says.

“There is never an excuse to drive while impaired and if you do, not only do you put yourself in danger, you potentially put others at risk.“

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

