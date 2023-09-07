Shut-off scheduled for east end of Hagensborg Water System Sept. 9

The shut-off will extend from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m.

There will be a scheduled shut-off for Hagensborg water system east end customers Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for repairs . (Black Press Media file photo)

Repair work to the east end of the Hagensborg community water system (Snootli Creek to Hagensborg) is scheduled for this Saturday, September 9.

Water will be shut off to all of the east end of the water system.

The shut-off will extend from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m.

Upon re-pressurization of the system, customers may experience air and/or turbidity in their water while lines are flushed. Customers are reminded that the Hagensborg Water System is on a Permanent Boil Water Advisory.

Residents and businesses may wish to set aside buckets of water in advance of the water shut-off for domestic use. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.

If you have questions or concerns, please call the CCRD at 250-982-0081 or email: pwm@ccrd.ca.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Bella CoolaDrinking water