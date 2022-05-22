The popular Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap went up in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Andrew McCausland photo)

The popular Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap went up in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Andrew McCausland photo)

VIDEO: Shuswap resort engulfed in flames

Fire at Quaaout Lodge Sunday morning, May 22, in Squilax

Fire has engulfed the Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap.

The fire broke out at the popular resort west of Salmon Arm Sunday morning, May 22.

(Facebook video courtesy of Dan Thiessen)

“The fire started between 8 – 8:30 a.m.,” said Kelowna’s Dan Thiessen, a guest at the resort. “All got out safe. Third floor is destroyed. Fire started in the front corner of the building. Fire is under control.)

The Shuswap Emergency Program has been activated to assist with people displaced by the fire. It’s uncertain how many people are affected.

The resort opened in 1992 and its championship 18-hole golf course, Talking Rock, opened in 2007.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 3:42 p.m. Sunday, May 22, to include information about the Shuswap Emergency Program.

READ MORE: Chase RCMP warn of ‘sextortion scam’ involving naked photo online

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireShuswapShuswap Lake

 

Part of the accommodations at the popular Quaaout Lodge resort in the Shuswap was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Andrew McCausland photo)

Part of the accommodations at the popular Quaaout Lodge resort in the Shuswap was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Andrew McCausland photo)

Previous story
Mars robot worked on by B.C. scientist powers down as dust settles over solar panels

Just Posted

Highway 20 is closed Sunday, May 22, between Red Stone and Chezacut Road due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC incident)
Highway 20 closed 41 km west of Alexis Creek

Danika Saunders, 24, is the recipient of a YVR Art Foundation scholarship which she will use to mentor under Northwest Coast artist Robert Davidson. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola artist recipient of YVR Art Foundation Scholarship

SAMS is hosting a spring prom for students in grade eight through 12 on Friday, May 27. (File photo)
SAMS hosting a prom Friday, May 27 for students in the valley

The B.C. Government has received reports of suspected avian flu in pelicans across the Cariboo. (Kelly Sinoski photo — 100 Mile Free Press)
Sick pelicans reported across the Cariboo