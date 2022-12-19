A similar-looking Jeep Cherokee is being sought by Merritt RCMP after shots were fired from it on Dec. 19. (Lower Mainland District RCMP/Submitted)

A similar-looking Jeep Cherokee is being sought by Merritt RCMP after shots were fired from it on Dec. 19. (Lower Mainland District RCMP/Submitted)

Shots fired between Merritt police and suspicious vehicle

Unknown if there are any injuries

An investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Merritt led to an exchange of gunshots on Monday morning.

Just after 5a.m., an on-duty officer noticed a mid-2000’s dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee parked at the rest area near Hamilton Hill Road.

Upon approaching to speak with the driver, the rear passenger window opened and the officer was shot at.

Uninjured, he fired several shots back at the vehicle, as it quickly fled from the scene. It was last seen heading westbound on Hamilton Hill Road towards the Gateway 286 interchange.

It may have bullet holes and/or broken windows. It is not known if any of the officer’s shots hit anyone in the vehicle.

“We are asking anyone with information on this incident, or may be treating anyone for an injury consistent with being shot to immediately call 9-1-1”, said Merritt Detachment Commander Josh Roda.

READ MORE: Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

READ MORE: Vehicles left warming up and unattended easy pickings, say Kelowna RCMP

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeMerrittRCMP

Previous story
Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland
Next story
Langley man gets life, no parole before 15 years in triple homicide

Just Posted

A water outflow pipe from Shawatlans Lake, near the Woodworth Dam project on Oct. 15, for which the provincial government invested $10 million dollars on the infrastructure for water to Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice supports State of Emergency in Prince Rupert

Max William captured a pictured of his thermometer at Chilanko Forks, in the Chilcotin Dec. 19 at 4 a.m. (Max William photo)
Temperatures plunge in Chilcotin, -47C at Puntzi Mountain

Members of the SAMS cross-country running team Eli Hall, Aubrey Pelletier, Morgan Boileau, Tristen Sellars and coach Alex Boileau were in Victoria for the provincials. (Photo submitted)
SAMS cross-country (XC) running athletes see successes

An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin, including the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Extreme cold warning issued for Cariboo Chilcotin, -40C wind chill and lower expected