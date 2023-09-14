Shooting suspect in custody after double homicide near Chilliwack

IHIT en route to Chilliwack Lake Road scene to gather evidence, with ‘no risk to public safety’

Chilliwack RCMP is investigating a double homicide in the 46000-block of Chilliwack Lake Road from Wednesday night (Sept. 13) with a suspect in police custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) members are on the way to Chilliwack on Thursday morning to gather evidence at the scene, police said.

Residents of the Chilliwack River Valley reported hearing sirens of RCMP vehicles at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night with units racing to the scene after shots were fired in a trailer park near the On the Way Store.

“Upon arrival, two deceased individuals were located in a nearby residence,” reported Cpl. Carmen Kiener.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and there is no risk to public safety, the officer said.

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Chilliwack RCMP.”

Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, police say, with “no further information” to be provided at this time.

It was the second shooting incident in less than two weeks in the area after another incident was reported Sept. 5. In that case 48-year-old Eric Myren was arrested. Myren is facing charges of aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm with intent, in the wake of the incident.

“Again?” posted one person, in response to reports of another shooting on a busy social media thread.

Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department initially responded to requests for emergency medical aid for a gunshot wound.

There were two victims, as B.C. Ambulance, and multiple RCMP units staged near the trailer park, and were still standing by after 10 p.m.

Police closed Chilliwack Lake Road to eastbound traffic at the roundabout, but the road reopened after 8:30 p.m.

