Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

B.C. Coroners Services in early stages of investigation

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains found inside a shoe on a Victoria beach.

The B.C. Coroners Service was notified of the discovery on Gonzales Beach and is in the “very early stages of investigating,” said spokesperson Ryan Panton Thursday morning.

No further details could be provided at this time.

B.C. has a long history with mysterious feet being discovered along its coastline. Between August 2007 and September 2018, 15 feet had washed up on the province’s shores.

Another was discovered across the border on New Year’s Day 2019 on Jetty Island, a small man-made island owned by the Port of Everett.

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

ALSO READ: 15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New cabinet shifts focus to economy and housing ahead of next election
Next story
RCMP recognize Kootenay men who saved girl from drowning

Just Posted

The Bella Coola Estuary is part of the Great Bear Rainforest. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Strengthened Great Bear Rainforest co-management efforts introduced

Williams Lake RCMP are attempting to located Kayla Billy-Elkins, 26, last seen Tuesday, July 25.
UPDATE: Missing woman Kayla Elkins-Billy may be in Kamloops area: RCMP

A ceremony was held in Bella Coola for the Nuxalk Guardians, Kitasoo Xai'xais Guardians with BC Parks. (Government of B.C. photo)
BC Park Ranger authority appointed to Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai’xais guardians

The Heffley Creek store has been an important fixture in the community for 126 years in response to a recent break-and-enter community members are standing together to help raise money for the repairs. (Samantha Holomay— Google Maps File Photo)
Community rallies around Heffley Creek Store after a brazen burglary