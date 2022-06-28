A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo region Tuesday, June 28. Earlier this month residents on the west side of the city were rocked with an intense thunder and lightning storm. (Matthew Watson photo)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo region Tuesday, June 28. Earlier this month residents on the west side of the city were rocked with an intense thunder and lightning storm. (Matthew Watson photo)

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo

Watch for hail late Tuesday afternoon

Residents with flower baskets and gardens may want to take precautions today.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch at 4:42 a.m. for late Tuesday afternoon for the Cariboo, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley and Shuswap regions, noting conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Read More: Powerful storm sweeps over Williams Lake area

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Government, police, organizers granted full standing at Emergencies Act inquiry
Next story
Fourth round of extended Highway 1 closures announced east of Golden

Just Posted

There are four new spot fires in the Bella Coola Valley. (BCWS map)
Lightning sparks four new wildfires in Bella Coola Valley

The SAMS Grizzlies track team have had a successful year. Some members of the team competed at the B.C. high school track and field championships June 9-11 in Langley. (Photo submitted)
SAMS track team puts Bella Coola on the map at zones, provincials

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo region Tuesday, June 28. Earlier this month residents on the west side of the city were rocked with an intense thunder and lightning storm. (Matthew Watson photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo

The Canadian Coast Guard ship called John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to the Explorer Seamount — Canada’s largest underwater mountain. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast expedition off B.C. explores never-before-seen deep-sea habitat