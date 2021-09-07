A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline yesterday proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)

A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline yesterday proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)

Seismologist says computer glitch led to false reports about earthquake in B.C.

Deleted American report of quake near Kitimat a computer glitch, Canadian official says

A government seismologist says a magnitude 6.5 earthquake reported in British Columbia on Monday never happened.

Alison Bird of Natural Resources Canada says a computer glitch led to the erroneous report from the United States Geological Survey.

She says there was no earthquake 165 kilometres southeast of Kitimat on Monday afternoon.

Bird says the automated system isn’t perfect at processing data.

She says it’s possible that two small quakes at different locations were detected as one event.

Posts about the false alarm on the American agency’s website have been deleted.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

Earthquake

Previous story
Grizzly bear bluff charges man in Kootenay town
Next story
‘Hundreds, if not close to 1,000’ unmasked students party on B.C. university campus

Just Posted

The Bella Coola Valley Tourism Association is working to reduce bear attractants in the valley to keep grizzly bears out of trouble. (Bella Coola Valley Tourism photo)
Electric fence initiative available for residents to discourage bears

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

A grizzly bear steps over hair snag at Atnarko River, leaving its DNA behind. (Trail cam photo)
Bear viewing area to close for 10 half days in September on Atnarko River

The former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School site with some of the original buildings still intact as of August 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ground analysis of former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School gets underway Aug. 30