Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)

Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

Home gardeners, hobbyists, and seed enthusiasts take note, Seedy Saturday is going digital.

From Feb. 19 to 21, Seedy Saturday and FarmFolk CityFolk will be hosting a virtual conference for the whole province.

Seedy Saturday organizers from across B.C. will be working with FarmFolk CityFolk to deliver a pandemic friendly event, featuring community members and organizations, non-profits and seed businesses.

The event includes speakers and sessions on seed saving and gardening education, as well as movie screenings, Q & A’s with master gardeners, local community discussions and more that has yet to be announced.

Through the conference there will also be opportunities to swap seeds with participants in communities across the province.

Registration and the full schedule will be available at www.bcseeds.org.

The conference will not be replacing any local community Seedy Saturdays.

READ MORE: Spring’s Seedy Saturday in Similkameen 2020

Seedy Saturdays began 32 years ago at the Keremeos Grist Mill under then head gardener Sharon Rempel, before quickly growing in popularity.

Seedy Saturday is now a feature of spring and a chance to exchange seeds in communities across Canada.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Just Posted

The Connected Coast project will construct and operate a subsea fibre-optic network that will run from north of Prince Rupert, to Haida Gwaii, south along coastal BC to Vancouver, then around Vancouver Island. The cable will provide 154 landings at rural and remote coastal communities, including 13 Regional Districts and 56 Indigenous communities representing 44 First Nations with the opportunity to connect to high-speed internet (file photo)
Baylink Networks awarded construction contract for Connected Coast

It is anticipated that the project will be completed at the end of 2023

This is the third incident of COVID in Bella Coola since the start of the pandemic (file photo)
Three COVID cases confirmed in Bella Coola

This is the third incident of COVID in Bella Coola since the start of the pandemic

Ulkatcho First Nation elder Mary William receives the first COVID-19 vaccine in Anahim Lake. (Jamie E Tanis photo)
Relief, happiness after COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in Anahim Lake, Ulkatcho First Nation

Moderna vaccine provided Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

Nuxalk elections are set to take place March 16, 2021 (file photo)
Nuxalk elections set for March 16

Nominations are set for February 1

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump walks to a Make America Great again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

Most Read