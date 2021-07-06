A makeshift memorial is set up near the site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

A makeshift memorial is set up near the site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

Searchers discover body of Canadian killed in Miami building collapse

Three Canadians are among the 113 people who remain unaccounted for

The body of a Canadian has been found at the site of a collapsed condo in southern Florida.

Global Affairs Canada says the Canadian is among the 32 dead in the collapse that occurred on June 24.

The government agency says three other Canadians are among the 113 people who remain unaccounted for.

Global Affairs Canada says it sends its condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse and notes that three different Canadian families have been affected by the tragedy.

A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed condo building faced new threats from the weather as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing Florida.

Local officials say search crews can work through rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms have forced them to pause at times, and a garage area in the rubble has filled with water.

Canadian consular officials in Miami said they are providing direct support to the family of the deceased and to the families of the unaccounted individuals.

Global Affairs Canada said it will also continue to liaise with local authorities in case they have any updates to provide.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Florida officials pledge multiple probes into fatal condo collapse

Previous story
Evacuations slow as B.C. welcomes out-of-province firefighters to help
Next story
Trudeau announces Inuk leader Mary Simon as 1st Indigenous governor general

Just Posted

A wildfire north of Big Stick Lake is burning approximately five kilometres away from the home of Amy Stromsten and her partner Dustin Trainer. An evacuation alert was issued for the area west of Williams Lake Saturday, July 3. (Amy Stromsten image)
Residents nervous, getting prepared as they watch Big Stick Lake area fire

An evacuation alert for the Big Stick area was issued Saturday afternoon (July 3) by the Cariboo Regional District. (CRD image)
Evacuation alert issued for Big Stick area west of Williams Lake

Graham West photo
Ulkatcho First Nation, hometown of Carey Price, hosting Stanley Cup final parades

Shearwater is located in the Great Bear Rainforest on the West Coast of B.C. (Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association photo)
Heiltsuk Nation celebrates July 1 as Heiltsuk Day with purchase, transfer of Shearwater Resort