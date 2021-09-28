Update: Mushroom picker located in West Chilcotin

Bernie Baptiste, from Ulkatcho First Nation has been located. (Facebook photo)

Update:

A missing mushroom picker from Ulkatcho First Nation has been located safe and sound in the West Chilcotin.

“He walked out on to the forest service road where people were searching,” said Anahim Lake RCMP Sgt. Jeanne Vestegaard Tuesday around 10:45 a.m.

Original:

The search continues Tuesday, Sept. 28, for a missing mushroom picker from Ulkatcho First Nation in the West Chilcotin in the Anahim Lake area.

Ruby Squinas said her cousin Bernie Baptiste has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 26.

“Search and rescue went out to help and the entire community has come together on reserve and off-reserve,” she told Black Press Media Tuesday morning. “People are bringing moose tongue and heart soup to give to those searching and snacks, etc.”

Squinas said Darren Sulin, a Stampede mountain racer who brought a successful conclusion to a previous search for a missing person, will be making his way out there today by horse.

READ MORE: Stampede mountain racer helps find missing Chilcotin man

“Others are going on foot, quads and even the logging trucks going by will honk and try to help,” she said, noting people have been sending money to help with fuel, oil, food and water.

“We have an amazing community coming together once again.”

She said people from Xeni Gwet’in First Nation contacted her last evening and may bring people certified to use drones to help with the search.

It is presently about 5C in the Anahim Lake area with highs of 11C and lows over 3C in the forecast overnight.



