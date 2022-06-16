(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Search suspended for missing Kelowna woman, dog near creek during flood event

The search is likely to resume on Saturday, June 18

The search for missing woman Chelsea Cardno and her dog ‘JJ’ has been suspended until Saturday, June 18.

Cardno was last seen on Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m. leaving her home with JJ near the Mission Greenway.

The Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Search Manager Dwayne Tresnich have made the decision because of the rainy weather and high water table expected over the next couple of days.

With weather expected to be better by Saturday, the RCMP and COSAR plan to continue the search in hopes the water table will be lower. They will be using drones during their search again when it continues.

RCMP are looking to speak to anyone in the Mission Park or Greenway area that might have seen Cardno or JJ. If you have any information, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Capital News will keep up to date on the developing situation.

READ MORE: Flood Watch: Kelowna’s state of emergency day 3

READ MORE: Search continues for woman, dog near Kelowna creek during flood emergency

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
