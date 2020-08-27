The Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Coast Guard say they need hundreds of more sailors. (The Canadian Press)

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

The Royal Canadian Navy has chosen a new term for its ranks as the institution seeks to become more inclusive and attract a wider pool of recruits.

The navy announced Thursday (Aug. 27) that it had changed “seaman” to “sailor” throughout its ranks after a survey of more than 18,000 Canadians. Its junior ranks will soon be known as Sailor Third Class (formerly Ordinary Seaman), Sailor Second Class (formerly Able Seaman), Sailor First Class (formerly Leading Seaman), and Master Sailor (formerly Master Seaman).

“These changes help retain the history of these roles and aligns the English rank designation with the existing ranks in French,” the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement. The changes are scheduled to come into effect in early September.

READ MORE: Royal Canadian Navy to replace ‘seaman’ in rank titles with gender-neutral term

READ MORE: Admiral lashes out at ‘hateful’ comments as Navy looks to drop ‘seaman’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canadian Armed ForcesDiversity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church
Next story
Marine emergency halts Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailing

Just Posted

Hiker found after reported missing for several days in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park

The man was discovered by searchers via helicopter where he was transported to a medical facility

Nuxalk youth looking to give back to community after post-secondary education

Mecham knew a career in forestry was something he wanted to pursue at the age of 16

CCCS signs deal with Telus for local ugrades

CCCS will pay Telus for the upgrade over three years

Missing 100 Mile area teen found safe in Kamloops

Haileigh Archie, 17, was found safe Tuesday at an extended family member’s home.

Province, feds, Wet’suwet’en announce progress in MOU talks

Community engagement process launched to implement northern B.C. First Nation’s rights and title

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Marine emergency halts Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailing

Coastal Inspiration 10:15 a.m. sailing to Tsawwassen will see arrival delayed, says B.C. Ferries

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Most Read