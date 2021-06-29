RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Sea to Sky highway remains closed north of Squamish following deadly late-night crash

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky remains fully closed as of Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

The highway, which is still fully closed as vehicles are being removed from the road, is expected to reopen later this morning.

