SD49 receives $800,000 in funding

New Democrat MLA Jennifer Rice say students in the Central Coast are going to see more green, efficient and safe learning spaces thanks to $800,000 in provincial funding for school upgrade projects in School District 49.

“These upgrades will make a big difference in making some of our smaller schools more comfortable places to learn,” said Rice, MLA for North Coast. “Efficient buildings and safer spaces are all part of a healthy learning environment for students.”

The Central Coast School District (SD 49) is receiving $800,000 in funding for school maintenance projects, including: HVAC upgrades, washroom upgrades, and a boiler upgrade for Nusatsum Elementary, as well as a water system upgrade for Shearwater Elementary.

These funding programs are part of a $217.7-million investment under the Annual Facilities Grant (AFG), School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program, Building Envelope Program and Bus Acquisition Program, to ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient. This year’s funding is $32.3-million higher than it was in 2016/17.