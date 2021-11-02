RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after man with pellet gun found in Mackenzie, B.C.

RCMP say anyone who sees the man should call 911 and not approach

Mounties said they have found their suspect following reports of a reports of a man with a gun walking around the community.

RCMP said they responded to calls about the man walking around in Mackenzie, a community of less than 4,000 located two hours north of Prince George. Mounties said the man was carrying a pellet gun.

“No offence was committed and no one was injured in this matter,” police said.

Two schools in the area, the recreation centre and the mall were put on lockdown out of an “abundance of caution.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities unveiled by pest control firm
Next story
PM says Indigenous talks may offer “solution” so Canada can honour war dead

Just Posted

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) council Anthony Jack Simms, from left, Corinne Cahoose, Laurie Vaughan, Chief Lynda Price, Councillors Mabelene Leone and Harvey Jack are working with UFN administration to develop a team which will be led by a drug, alcohol and opioid crisis emergency health care team leader. (Photo submitted)
Ulkatcho First Nation declares state of emergency due to alcohol, drug, opioid deaths

Chilcotin grizzly bears feast on salmon in the Chilko River recently as they prepared for winter. (Monika Petersen photo)
Grizzly bears in B.C.’s Chilcotin feast on salmon, prepare for hibernation

A Williams Lake man and his dog are recovering after his truck hit a soft shoulder on the Soda Creek Road and he rolled down the embankment 100 feet. (Photo submitted)
‘It’s a miracle he’s alive’: Williams Lake man, dog survive harrowing crash down cliff

Unionized workers at Gibraltar Mine began taking a strike vote Thursday, Oct. 28. (Taseko Mines photo)
Gibraltar Mine workers take strike vote after tentative deal rejected