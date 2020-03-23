School in session March 30, SD49 looking for feedback on how to move forward

There will be no in-class instruction

Schools within the Central Coast will be in session as of March 30, how that will look is still under development as there will be no in-class instruction (file photo)

School will be in session March 30 without in-class instruction and local leadership is looking to the community for feedback on how to proceed.

“We are reviewing online options as well as looking to provide a repository of resources for student and parental access,” said Steve Dishkin, Superintendent of SD49. “We will be asking for your patience and continued feedback as we roll out a new way of delivering education which will take time to develop. Please provide feedback and ideas directly to your respective principal. We are also developing a short survey for families. We would very much value hearing the voice of our students in this feedback.”

Education Minister Rob Fleming said all students who are currently on track to move onto the next grade, or to graduate, will do so and the province is working with post-secondary institutions.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the B.C. Teachers’ Federation said this was “the right decision” to protect teacher, staff and students. BC Premier John Horgan said childcare will remain available but did not provide details. Dishkin said that SD49 will also be doing its best to provide childcare for frontline workers.

“We will also assist where possible to ensure our frontline health care workers are available to do their work by providing childcare servicesto them,” said Dishkin.

Comments and questions can be directed to sdishkin@sd49.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says
Next story
B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

School in session March 30, SD49 looking for feedback on how to move forward

There will be no in-class instruction

Nuxalk Nation, CCRD declare local state of emergency in response to COVID-19

The aim is to restrict all non-essential travel into the community

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Community leaders urge residents to follow COVID-19 protocols

How to shut down Highway 20 to non-residents is being discussed

Pacific Coastal suspends operations due to COVID-19

The airline is suspending its operations until May 3

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canada with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Most Read