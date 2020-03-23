School in session March 30, SD49 looking for feedback on how to move forward

Schools within the Central Coast will be in session as of March 30, how that will look is still under development as there will be no in-class instruction (file photo)

School will be in session March 30 without in-class instruction and local leadership is looking to the community for feedback on how to proceed.

“We are reviewing online options as well as looking to provide a repository of resources for student and parental access,” said Steve Dishkin, Superintendent of SD49. “We will be asking for your patience and continued feedback as we roll out a new way of delivering education which will take time to develop. Please provide feedback and ideas directly to your respective principal. We are also developing a short survey for families. We would very much value hearing the voice of our students in this feedback.”

Education Minister Rob Fleming said all students who are currently on track to move onto the next grade, or to graduate, will do so and the province is working with post-secondary institutions.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the B.C. Teachers’ Federation said this was “the right decision” to protect teacher, staff and students. BC Premier John Horgan said childcare will remain available but did not provide details. Dishkin said that SD49 will also be doing its best to provide childcare for frontline workers.

“We will also assist where possible to ensure our frontline health care workers are available to do their work by providing childcare servicesto them,” said Dishkin.

Comments and questions can be directed to sdishkin@sd49.ca.