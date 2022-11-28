School District 49 board of trustees sworn in

The newly-elected SD49 board of education trustees have been sworn in and attended an inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

At the meeting, trustees Marisa Blewett was named chair and Christina Hoppe vice-chair.

Incumbent Crystal Anderson, and newcomers Terry Webber and Dylan Coburn, are also on the board.

Supt. Steve Dishkin said the first meeting focused on orientation for the new trustees about items such as the district’s strategic plan and local governance.

The next board meeting will be the second Tuesday of December.

Trustees will be attending the B.C. School Trustees Association’s New Trustee Orientation and Academy, Dec. 1 to 3, in Vancouver.

“There are a large number of new trustees in the province and there are also sessions for returning trustees,” Dishkin said.

Presently 226 students are enrolled in SD 49, which he noted is up from last year.

Message from the chair Marisa Blewett

I am very happy to have been elected board chair.

I humbly accepted and will continue with all the hard work the previous board has been doing to better student achievement and success. I am looking forward to working with a few new faces during this term; to put our heads together to make some changes where needed for all of our students; to reinforce the strengths of all of our committed staff and to keep working on student engagement and support.

The trustees on the Board of Education will work together as a team to accomplish goals related to student achievement and well-being.

As the SD 49 Mission Statement states; “Working together to create a safe, welcoming environment that prepares each learner to reach their full potential.”

We are here for all students in our public schools.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella BellaBella Coola