Public told to avoid Vancouver airport due to ‘police incident’; roads out of Richmond re-opening

Details about the police incident are still unknown

A video on social media is pointing to a possible shooting at Vancouver International Airport as the roads in and out of Richmond were briefly closed just before 4 p.m. Sunday (May 9).

The video shows a victim on the ground being attended to by paramedics and shot gun shells on the ground.

DriveBC said all major routes in and out of Richmond were blocked due to an “ongoing police incident” for a short period of time just before 4 p.m.

New Westminster police said there were “temporary traffic concerns” on the Queensborough Bridge and briefly asked motorists to avoid the area but by 4 p.m. said that traffic was clearing.

In a social media post, Metro Vancouver Transit Police urged the public to avoid the area around Vancouver International Airport. TransLink had briefly stopped service to the YVR station.

“Please avoid Sea Island and YVR today, if at all possible. Everyone is working hard to resolve the police incident & reopen Canada Line quickly,” the detachment tweeted.

As of 4 p.m., routes like the Massey Tunnel were being reopened, but police did not provide details as to what had occurred. Videos posted to social media suggested a suspected shooter at the airport.

Black Press Media has reached out to Richmond RCMP for more details.

More to come.

