(Black Press Media stock image)

(Black Press Media stock image)

Rogue raccoon recesses class at Kelowna school

South Kelowna Elementary closed for the day after a visit by a raccoon

Maybe it was looking to learn reading, writing, and arithmetic, but a visit by a curious raccoon ended up canceling classes at South Kelowna Elementary.

Families were asked to keep children home from school the morning of Feb. 27 after staff discovered the raccoon had entered the building.

An emailed statement from Central Okanagan Public Schools says that despite attempts by conservation officers to get the raccoon to leave the building and trap it, the animal climbed up into the space between the ceiling tiles and ceiling.

Due to the potential risk posed to staff and students, if the animal felt cornered, classes were canceled to keep everyone, and the animal safe.

Families were notified as soon as possible to keep their children home if they were able, and that students who had already arrived at school would attend Canyon Falls Middle School by bus for alternative programming.

Operations staff continue to work with conservation and pest control to make sure the school is safe and clean after the wildlife visit.

School is expected to resume as usual Feb. 28.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaSchoolsWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UN chief points to ‘massive’ rights violations in Ukraine
Next story
Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks

Just Posted

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Jericho Hill School for the Deaf in Burnaby closed in 1992. (Image 1-23287 Courtesy of the BC Archives)
Cariboo man recounts abuse suffered at former deaf school in Vancouver

Youth play their fiddles during the recording of a song and music video project. (Shannon O’Donovan photo)
Cariboo youth, musicians, to release music video with positive message around climate change

Sage Birchwater, left, a Cariboo author, teamed up with George Atamanenko, to raise funds for Ukraine by selling books translated by George’s late wife, Gloria Atamanenko. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo-Chilcotin men team up to raise funds for Ukraine through book sales