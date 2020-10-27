Rockslide closes the Hill as rain pours down in Bella Coola

Bad weather has resulted in rockfall on the Hill on Highway 20

Highway 20 is closed from the top Avalanche gate to the bottom Avalanche gate as of 19:30 on Tuesday October 27, 2020 until further notice due to dangerous rockfall (3-4’ in diameter) that is a threat to public safety.

The Bella Coola Valley is also under a rainfall warning and a flood watch as a long episode of heavy rain continues. A Pacific front has stalled over the central coast and is expected to remain over the area through much of the week.

Approximately 30 to 60 mm of rain has already fallen today. Rain will continue tonight through Thursday, with total rainfall amount likely exceeding 250 mm by Thursday evening. Rain will taper to showers late Thursday night as the front finally moves to the south and out of the region.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please check Drive BC for the most up to date information (www.drivebc.ca) regarding the closure.