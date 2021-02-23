Road to Bella Coola wharf reopens after large avalanche

The road was closed after a large avalanche covered a significant portion of the highway

The road to the Bella Coola wharf has reopened following a large avalanche on Sunday night (Feb. 21). Environment Canada recorded that Bella Coola received 86.4 mm of precipitation and had warned of localized flooding during the day, but conditions eased by Monday (Feb. 22) and crews got to work clearing the road.

DriveBC also posted a travel advisory between Government Wharf and Kappan Mtn Rd for 137.3 km (Anahim Lake to Bella Coola) and said that avalanche techs are monitoring and the road may close at any time. This has also now been lifted and current advisories just indicate slippery sections.



caitlin.thompson@blackpress.ca

