Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the dead body located in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the dead body located in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Deceased middle-aged man found near Maple Ridge school

Ridge Meadows RCMP and IHIT are currently investigating ‘suspicious’ death

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a deceased middle-aged man found in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that at approximately 7:30 a.m., the RCMP was alerted about a body located in the parking lot near the 21800-block of 122 Avenue.

“The cause of death is currently unknown however it is being considered suspicious in nature and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are currently being deployed to Maple Ridge to take over continuity of the investigation,” said Klaussner.

She also explained that there is a possible secondary scene near Acadia Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, but police are not yet sure if the two areas are related.

“Police understand that the public will be concerned due to the proximity to the school,” said Klaussner. “When we have more information to provide to the public we will do so in a timely manner as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or through email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsMaple RidgePoliceRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province looks at avalanche control along Coquihalla after heavy snowfall shutters highway

Just Posted

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Living with radiation

Centennial Pool (Angie Mindus file photo)
CCRD eyes possible agreement for operation of Centennial Pool

Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Operations resume at Tolko lumber mills in Cariboo, North Okanagan

Crash on Highway 5 north of Kamloops. (Skilled Truckers/ Facebook)
3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5