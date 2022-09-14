Police release thermal image of suspect who cut Sea to Sky Gondola cable

A thermal image shows the person police believe cut cables on the Sea to Sky Gondola in both 2019 and 2020. It was released, along with a new reward for information, on Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

The company that has been the target of two multi-million-dollar attacks on its gondola in Squamish, B.C., is increasing the reward to find those responsible to $500,000.

It comes as RCMP reveal more details about their investigation and share a thermal photo of a suspect who may have been responsible for cutting the cable on the Sea to Sky Gondola twice, in 2019 and 2020.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said investigators believe it could have been the same person who severed the cable both times, sending the gondola’s cabins crashing to the ground, but different people may also be involved.

“Our investigators believe the suspect is extremely fit, knew the area well, and had specific knowledge about what tools to use in order to cut the cable in such a way that it would cause catastrophic damage to the gondola while protecting the suspect from harm,” Manseau said in a news release.

Police say that during the second event, a security guard patrolling the area had walked under the gondola just seconds before the cable was cut. They released a video Wednesday (Sept. 14) showing the guard walking along with a flashlight before the gondola cabin dropped.

Mounties say they’ve followed more than 100 tips and have interviewed 70 people as they continue to chase a motive.

“We know there are people out there, who have information that could assist police with this investigation,” Manseau said. “Someone nearly lost their life and police are urging anyone with information to please come forward.”

Kirby Brown, the general manager of the gondola, says they increased the reward in hopes of advancing the investigation for the crimes, where the damage cost more than $10 million in total.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC RCMP’s major crime tips line at 1-877-543-4822 or 778-290-5291, or email Gondola.Info@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

The Canadian Press

-With files from Black Press Media

