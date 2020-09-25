A Department of Fisheries and Oceans boat. The department has delayed resumption of the At-Sea Observer Program for groundfish trawl Option A vessels over health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Resumption of At-Sea Observer Prgrogram delayed

Emergency Electronic Monitoring Program still in place for groundfish trawl Option A vessels

Resumption of the groundfish trawl At-Sea Observer Program (ASOP) has been delayed to allow for refinements of safe-work procedures and preexisting concerns from the Groundfish Trawl Advisory Committee over the Emergency Electronic Monitoring (EM).

ASOP for Option A vessels was suspended April 2 due to COVID-19 health concerns on crowded boats. Following two conditional resumptions of the program, DFO consulted with stakeholders and harvesters to help determine full services could be phased in beginning Sept. 23, with adherence to Provincial Health Authority guidelines.

READ MORE: Fisheries and Oceans Canada lifts at-sea observer requirements due to COVID-19

A new start date has not yet been announced, but DFO is expected to release further information Sept. 30.

“[DFO] will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and take additional actions as may be required,” reads the fisheries notice. “Comprehensive, independent catch monitoring is an essential component of sustainable fishing practices, and DFO remains committed to reinstating the ASOP, as long as it is safe to do so.”

At-sea observers are responsible for the on-board monitoring of fishing activities, collecting scientific data, and monitoring industry compliance with fishing regulations and licence conditions.

In place of the program, the emergency EM pilot program will continue to be in place for all Option A vessels.


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

Just Posted

Bella Coola Heli Sports now offering yacht-based heliskiing starting at $319K

BCHS has partnered with Maple Leaf Adventures and the MV Cascadia

Liberals and Greens yet to announce North Coast candidates

North Coast candidates have until two weeks before the election to name contenders

Nimpkish sold as Northern Sea Wolf resumes central coast route

The sale of the Nimpkish was official as of Sept. 20, 2020

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

BC Timber Sales’ operations on the North Island and Central Coast to be audited

The Forest Practices Board randomly chose the region to check for compliance to legislation

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Resumption of At-Sea Observer Prgrogram delayed

Emergency Electronic Monitoring Program still in place for groundfish trawl Option A vessels

B.C. VOTES 2020: Speculation tax misses speculators, B.C. Liberals say

Andrew Wilkinson, John Horgan clash over housing costs, solutions

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

NDP Leader John Horgan recommitted to $10-a-day child care and blamed the Greens for not supporting his efforts

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Most Read