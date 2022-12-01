A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

‘Reasonable grounds’ to consider charges in fatal B.C. police shooting: watchdog

Jared Lowndes shot dead in July 2021 in the parking lot of a Campbell River Tim Horton’s

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is asking crown counsel to consider charges against three officers involved in the July 8, 2021 shooting of a Wet’suwet’en man in Campbell River.

A decision is pending regarding a fourth officer involved in the incident.

Jared Lowndes, 38, was killed in a police-involved incident in the parking lot of the Willow Point Tim Hortons in Campbell River.

According to a press release from the IIO, at about 5:30 a.m. on July 8, 2021, an officer attempted to check a parked vehicle, a blue Audi. The Audi drove away and there was contact between it and the police vehicle. The officer did not pursue at the time but told other RCMP members of the incident.

Later, at 9 a.m., the police located the vehicle again. Officers stopped the Audi in the Tim Hortons drive thru.

“During the interaction that followed, shots were fired by police, and the man was subsequently pronounced deceased,” the release says.

The IIO is not releasing further details of the interaction, saying it could “prejudice a potential prosecution.”

However, IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald determined that “reasonable grounds exist to believe that three officers may have committed offences in relation to various uses of force.”

The IIO is preparing a report to be submitted to BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges in the coming months.

From there, the BC Prosecution Service can approve charges if they are “satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest.”

Lowndes’ family and the Pivot Legal Society is holding a press conference in Vancouver at 4 p.m. They were informed of the IIO’s decision by Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald.

“It is time for police officers to be held accountable for the unnecessary use of force that too often results in the death of Indigenous community members,” said a release from Pivot. “In the 16 months since Jared’s death, there have been 74 reported incidents of in-custody deaths in B.C. alone.”

The IIO’s 2021-2022 annual report, which comes out at the end of March each year, also says that “Indigenous Peoples are over-represented in IIO investigations,” representing 28 per cent of people who self-identified their ethnicity, though Indigenous Peoples only represent six per cent of the province’s population.

In 2021-2022, there were 12 cases referred to crown counsel for consideration of charges. That number has risen from six in 2019-2020, to eight the following year to 12 this year.

More to come.

RELATED: Family of slain Indigenous man confront RCMP in Campbell River

Probe of fatal shooting of Wet’suwet’en man in Campbell River needs Indigenous oversight: First Nation leaders


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverNewsRCMP

Comments are closed

Previous story
Alleged drug traffickers on Vancouver Island with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’

Just Posted

Traffic was single lane along the Nemiah Valley Road through much of Xeni Gwet’in this past summer as water lines were being installed for parts of the community. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Power, water finally reaches all homes of Xeni Gwe’tin First Nation in Chilcotin

Jennifer Toland of Eliguk Lake Lodge in the Chilcotin captured the cold perfectly in this photo taken during a similar cold snap in years past, like the cold weather the region is experiencing Dec. 1 2022, where Puntzi Mountain in the coldest spot in B.C. (Jennifer Toland photo)
Extreme cold warning issued for Chilcotin as temperatures plunge to nearly -40C

Jordan Williams laid in a hospital bed on life support for many days before his family made the difficult decision to remove the tubes keeping him alive after using drugs reportedly containing fentanyl. (Photo courtesy of Stormy Narcisse)
Family shares grief after man, 30, dies from toxic drug poisoning on Williams Lake streets

Dean Hare, left, and David Gibbons, right, stand beside Charlene Belleau as she sings at a pop-up education overdose prevention site. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pop-up education overdose prevention site start of something new for Williams Lake