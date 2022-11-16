Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Harsha Paladugu has not been seen since July

RCMP say they have no new information to share on the disappearance of a man who went missing in Salmo shortly after Shambhala Music Festival.

Harsha Paladugu was last seen July 27 after he attended the annual electronic music event. He had been reported to be sitting by Highways 3 and 6, which intersect in Salmo. A man matching his description had also been seen running through yards that evening.

A four-day search for Paladugu was conducted by RCMP and regional search and rescue teams. His personal belongings were found, but there was no evidence of where Paladugu had gone.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau told the Nelson Star on Wednesday that the case is still open even though the search was discontinued.

“Unfortunately there is no new information to disclose to the public, but rest assured we continue to work on this matter, follow up on tips, and investigators have remained in contact with friends and family throughout the process.”

Paladugu is 200 pounds and five-foot-10. To provide information on his possible location, contact Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.

