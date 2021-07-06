Sicamous RCMP and the BC SPCA are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving a July 1 report of a dog found dead in Shuswap Lake, west of the Bruhn Bridge. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP and the BC SPCA are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving a July 1 report of a dog found dead in Shuswap Lake, west of the Bruhn Bridge. (File photo)

RCMP, SPCA investigate after dog found dead, tied to anchor in Shuswap Lake

Police say it appears animal was intentionally made to suffer

Sicamous RCMP and the BC SPCA are investigating after a dog was found dead and tied to an anchor in Shuswap Lake.

Sgt. Murray McNeil said Sicamous officers responded to a report of animal cruelty on July 1. A dead dog had been found in the lake west of the Bruhn Bridge.

“The large breed of dog was found near the shore and tied to an anchoring device which prevented the animal from reaching the shore or touching the bottom,” said McNeil. Another line tied to the dog extended to the shore where it was tied to a pole.

McNeil said the dog’s remains were seized by the SPCA, which is investigating the matter.

“This is a disturbing discovery as it appears the animal was intentionally made to suffer by drowning,” said McNeil.

Anyone with information about the identity of the animal or the person responsible is asked to call the BC SPCA or the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Read more: Reconciliation project at Salmon Arm school catches elder’s eye

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

animal crueltyRCMPShuswap Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: Homicide team called after five-year-old child found dead in Surrey house fire

Just Posted

A wildfire north of Big Stick Lake is burning approximately five kilometres away from the home of Amy Stromsten and her partner Dustin Trainer. An evacuation alert was issued for the area west of Williams Lake Saturday, July 3. (Amy Stromsten image)
Residents nervous, getting prepared as they watch Big Stick Lake area fire

An evacuation alert for the Big Stick area was issued Saturday afternoon (July 3) by the Cariboo Regional District. (CRD image)
Evacuation alert issued for Big Stick area west of Williams Lake

Graham West photo
Ulkatcho First Nation, hometown of Carey Price, hosting Stanley Cup final parades

Shearwater is located in the Great Bear Rainforest on the West Coast of B.C. (Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association photo)
Heiltsuk Nation celebrates July 1 as Heiltsuk Day with purchase, transfer of Shearwater Resort