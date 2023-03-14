RCMP seize 480 grams of suspected fentanyl from vehicle in Williams Lake

Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit stopped the vehicle after a second short duration stop

RCMP Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit officer recently seized 480 grams of suspected fentanyl in Williams Lake. (RCMP photo)

RCMP officers seized 480 grams of suspected fentanyl from a vehicle on Thursday, March 2 in Williams Lake.

Members of the RCMP Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit observed the vehicle at a location in the city, described in a news release as a “drug nexus.”

“The vehicle was associated to previous drug files, including a drug trafficking investigation in Chilliwack,” stated the news release.

After watching the vehicle make two short duration stops, police detained the vehicle and its occupants, who were later released as the investigation continues.

In February, B.C. highway patrol officers made two separate drug seizures from motorists on Highway 97 between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

READ MORE: Highway 97 RCMP traffic stops lead to seizures of cannabis, cocaine


