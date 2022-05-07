RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP seek witnesses after man dies from stab wounds in Williams Lake

A man suffering from stab wounds was found on Midnight Drive after 11 p.m. on May 5

Williams Lake RCMP and the Northern District Major Crimes Unit are seeking witnesses after a man was stabbed late Thursday night (May 5).

In a news release, the RCMP said they received a report just after 11 p.m. about a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds on Midnight Drive in Williams Lake.

The man was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Investigators from the Northern District Major Crimes Unit have assumed conduct of the investigation. Investigators are asking for any witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of Midnight Drive, Williams Lake from Thursday, May 5, 2022 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

“We are in the infancy stages of our investigation; however, the early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made” B.C. RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

Anyone with information about this murder can contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court rules challenge to health worker vaccine mandate can proceed
Next story
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request

Just Posted

Strongmen Tyson Delay (from left), Garrett Leroy and Joseph Wilburn all found success at the Iron Throne strongman in Surrey. (Photo submitted)
Strongman captures world record lifting 1,008 pounds at King of the Throne competition

The Gold Escort at Barkerville in 1863. (BC Provincial Archives photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY PODCAST: The Gold Escort

A rare American badger with young cubs is living on a lot in a Williams Lake neighbourhood. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Endangered American badger raising cubs in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP are on scene in the 300 block of Midnight Drive Friday, May 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP cordon off portion of Midnight Drive Friday morning