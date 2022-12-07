Carl Schooner was last heard from on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 when he left Bella Coola, headed to Williams Lake. (RCMP submitted photo)

RCMP seek assistance in locating missing Bella Coola man

Carl Schooner was last heard from while travelling between Williams Lake and Bella Coola

Williams Lake RCMP hope the public can help locate missing person, Carl Schooner.

He was reported missing by family on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Carl was last heard from on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 when he left Bella Coola, headed to Williams Lake.

Carl Schooner is described as an Indigenous male, 30 years old, medium build, six feet tall, 161 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

If you have seen Carl, or know where he may be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

