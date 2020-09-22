Banff National Park. (The Canadian Press)

RCMP say body located of man who fell in river during stop for photos in Banff

Parks Canada has said the man was from India and living in Canada on a work visa

The body of a man who fell into a river two months ago, while stopping for photos in Banff National Park, has been located.

RCMP say the 23-year-old from Calgary, was found by conservation officers Saturday on a small island west of Abraham Lake, a large man-made reservoir along the North Saskatchewan River in Alberta’s Clearwater County.

They say he fell into the river along Glacier Lake trail in the national park on July 25.

A Parks Canada official has said the man was hiking along the trail with two other people, and stopped for photos when he fell in and was swept away.

The other hikers ran along the river but lost track of the man.

Parks Canada has said the man was from India and living in Canada on a work visa.

Mounties and Parks Canada staff searched the area with helicopters, boats and canine teams for several days before scaling back the search.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24
Next story
VIDEO: Mourners pay tribute outside U.S. Supreme Court as battle brews over RBG’s successor

Just Posted

BC Timber Sales’ operations on the North Island and Central Coast to be audited

The Forest Practices Board randomly chose the region to check for compliance to legislation

Williams Lake First Nation inks historic cannabis deal with B.C. government

The agreement paves the way for WLFN to sell cannabis to the government, and open stores across B.C.

Cariboo’s Strongest tests athletes’ mettle

Twenty men and three women took part

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Cullen announces bid for provincial NDP nomination for Stikine riding

Current MLA Donaldson not seeking re-election

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Majority of Canadians support wearing masks during COVID-19, oppose protests: poll

Nearly 90 per cent felt wearing a mask was a civic duty because it protects others from COVID-19

Paper towel in short supply as people stay home, clean more, industry leader says

While toilet paper consumption has returned to normal levels, paper towel sales continue to outpace pre-COVID levels

‘It was not accidental’: Calf dies a week after suffering gun shot wounds near Williams Lake

The animal was on range land near Colpitt Lake Road

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Group wants Parliament, courts to hold social media to same standard as publishers

Daniel Bernhard made the comments shortly after Friends of Canadian Broadcasting released a research paper

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Most Read