RCMP report minor injuries in latest Highway 5 crash north of Clearwater

Emergency responders attend the scene of a motor vehicle incident near Vavenby Oct. 11 on Highway 5. (Image courtesy of Skilled Truckers Canada)

Motorists traveling on Highway 5 can expect single lane alternating traffic north of Clearwater Thursday, Oct. 12 following a motor vehicle incident that occurred Oct. 11.

Traffic was impacted Wednesday after a tractor trailer unit went off road right in a gradual corner on Highway 5 just south of Vavenby at about 6:30 a.m.

The vehicle came to rest upside down in the ditch. RCMP confirm the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

No word at this time as to the cause of the incident.

DriveBC notes there will be single vehicle alternating traffic in the area Thursday as the vehicle is recovered.

Increased collisions along Highway 5 in the North Thompson Valley in recent years have put pressure on B.C. politicians, with Barriere and Clearwater mayors pushing for safety improvements, including dash cams on commercial vehicles.

