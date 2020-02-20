The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

A man whose body was found under the Lions Gate Bridge shortly after being released from a RCMP detachment did not die as a result of police actions, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

In a Wednesday news release, the police watchdog said the University of B.C. student was found dead under the bridge by a security guard just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 5. His death followed a short stint at the University RCMP detachment after he was arrested earlier that morning. He had been released and taken back to his home by RCMP around 2:30 a.m.

The police watchdog said it reviewed cell block video footage police, radio communications and conducted a search of the man’s home and belongings. It decided the investigation, arrest and the man’s release were all justified police actions that did not contribute to his death.

RCMP

Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline

