Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

RCMP looking for 4 men who fired rifle, set trailer on fire near Nelson

Police say the men are associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow on it

Nelson RCMP say they are searching for four men who allegedly fired a rifle and set a camper trailer on fire.

Police said in a statement that they were called to a trailer on Rover Creek Forest Service Road in Blewett on Wednesday evening where four men had visited with a rifle. One of the suspects allegedly pointed the rifle at one of the trailer’s occupants and fired it in what the police describe as a scare tactic.

Two occupants of the trailer fled the scene uninjured, and the trailer was set on fire.

RCMP say they are working to identity four male suspects associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kaslo RCMP arrest man caught dumping chemicals on vehicles

Previous story
School shooting threat in Williams Lake deemed a prank
Next story
Firearms bill unfairly targets hunters: B.C. Wildlife Federation

Just Posted

RCMP-GRC crest
School shooting threat in Williams Lake deemed a prank

BC Emergency Health Services are on the front lines of the overdose crisis in the Cariboo region. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo paramedics on the front lines of overdose epidemic

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse received his Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) from the University of Victoria Nov. 10 for his leadership over many years which compelled respect for Indigenous law, title and jurisdiction in Canada. (Photo submitted)
Tŝilhqot’in Chief Joe Alphonse receives Honorary Doctor of Laws from UVic

Sir Alexander Mackenzie students came second place at the zones in Prince George. (Photo submitted)
SAMS caps off a very successful soccer season